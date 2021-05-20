Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,557 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

