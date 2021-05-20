Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.