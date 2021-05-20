Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

