Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 3,199 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 88,050 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

