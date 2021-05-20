Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,305 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

