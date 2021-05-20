Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $101.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.