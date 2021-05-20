Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

