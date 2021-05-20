Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

