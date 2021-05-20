Krishna Rangasayee Sells 6,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LSCC opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.58, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $58.38.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.