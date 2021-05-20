L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LB stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

