L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. L Brands has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

