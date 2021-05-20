L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Earnings Results

L Brands (NYSE:LB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LB opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. L Brands has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

