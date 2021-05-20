Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Brokerages expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.47.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.46.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

