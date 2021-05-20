Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

