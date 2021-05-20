Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives CHF 63.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHN shares. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

