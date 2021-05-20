Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings per share of $7.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.60 and the lowest is $7.50. Lam Research posted earnings of $4.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

LRCX traded up $22.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a one year low of $257.63 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

