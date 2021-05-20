Lance A. Soliday Sells 262 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXPE stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Expedia Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,353 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 405 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6,748.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

