Land Securities Group plc (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LAND opened at GBX 708.40 ($9.26) on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 674.60.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

