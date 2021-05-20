Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $51,937.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00428190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00206869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.71 or 0.01001642 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00034722 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

