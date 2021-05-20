Lantheus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,827 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 932% compared to the average volume of 371 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 260.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 30.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $125,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

