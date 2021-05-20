Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,661 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 91,063 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

