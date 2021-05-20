Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.