Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 7,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 826,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

SWIM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

