Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 16,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,133. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.81.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.