Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 16,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,133. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

