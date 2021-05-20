Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

