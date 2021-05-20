Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowers Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$3.00

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$264.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.31.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.