Laurentian Increases Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$11.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

MDI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

MDI opened at C$10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.22. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$3.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$849.15 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.