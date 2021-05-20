Lee Bagwell Purchases 3,028 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

