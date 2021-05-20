Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 635 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

