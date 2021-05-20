Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $266.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

