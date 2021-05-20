Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $406,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock worth $293,213,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

