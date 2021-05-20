Legend Biotech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,451 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,564% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of LEGN opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

