Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €5.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.63).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €11.49 ($13.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $375.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.63. Leoni has a 52-week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

