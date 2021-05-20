LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,470 shares of company stock worth $10,165,342. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.