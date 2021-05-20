Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Shares of Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 645.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 565.87. The company has a market cap of £198.59 million and a P/E ratio of 46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Keystone Law Group has a 1 year low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In other news, insider James David Knight sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £9,450,000 ($12,346,485.50).

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.