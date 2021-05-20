Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 227,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,261. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

