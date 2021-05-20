Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.19.
Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 227,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,261. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
