LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) SVP Marco Dolci Sells 8,278 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.42. 261,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

