Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,194% compared to the typical volume of 49 call options.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

