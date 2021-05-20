Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Trading Up 1.4%

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 4,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lonestar Resources US stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,430 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Lonestar Resources US at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 52,861 net acres in Texas counties.

