Loop Capital Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.00.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $616.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $646.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.22. RH has a 52-week low of $172.98 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $186,193,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $128,214,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $66,280,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

