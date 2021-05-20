Loop Capital Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $800.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.00.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $616.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $646.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.22. RH has a 52-week low of $172.98 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $186,193,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $128,214,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $66,280,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Analyst Recommendations for RH (NYSE:RH)

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit