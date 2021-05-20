Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were up 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 177,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,117,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

