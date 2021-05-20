Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were up 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 177,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,117,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

