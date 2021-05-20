Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Corteva stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

