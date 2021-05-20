Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 19,610 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $130.67 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

