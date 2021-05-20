Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 869.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,969 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.