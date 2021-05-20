Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQV stock opened at $232.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

