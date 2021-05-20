Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $11,572,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

