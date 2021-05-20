Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of J2 Global worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 73,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

