Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,872 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NewMarket by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $345.03 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $332.45 and a 12 month high of $458.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

