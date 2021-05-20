Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

