Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.56.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $193.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,798. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.26. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.